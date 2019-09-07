Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 1,460,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $87,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $383,098.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,466.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,091 shares of company stock worth $2,755,874. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

