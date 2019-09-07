Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 68 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,252. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

