QUINADS (QUIN) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $33,831.00 and $4,475.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00311826 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00050220 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 173.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006873 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

