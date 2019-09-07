Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 1,652,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

