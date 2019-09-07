Radium (RADS) Price Tops $0.44

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Radium has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1,106.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radium has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019398 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,825,740 coins and its circulating supply is 3,814,251 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

