Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $3.96. Range Resources shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 403,986 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 9,483 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $176,159 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

