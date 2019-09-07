Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.09. Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH)

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project located in the Upper Silesian Mining district of Poland. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

