RBO & Co. LLC Sells 18,187 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,187 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 3.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Shares of Altria Group stock remained flat at $$43.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

