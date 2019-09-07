Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $83.00 at Standpoint Research

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target increased by Standpoint Research to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a hold rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Shares of O stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,101,000 after acquiring an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 812,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 488,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

