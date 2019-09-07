Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,112.94 ($92.94).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,288.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,245.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

