Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) PT Set at $11.00 by B. Riley

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) received a $11.00 target price from research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Red Lion Hotels stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $145.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Red Lion Hotels has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 508.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 39.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

