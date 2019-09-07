Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Receives $17.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.85. 8,208,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,167,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.