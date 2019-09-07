Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $3.52. Regis Resources shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Regis Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRNF)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.