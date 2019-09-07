Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RS. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cowen set a $108.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.89.

RS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $100.08. 536,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,382. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

