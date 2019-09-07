Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 166,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Arch Capital Group worth $188,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,877,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,612,000 after purchasing an additional 307,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,830,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,640,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,135,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,300 shares of company stock worth $5,619,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

