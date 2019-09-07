Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,325,600 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,464,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $156,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,233.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $271,920 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 1,326,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,496. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

