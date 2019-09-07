Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.46% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,312,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CMG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $703.13.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $836.32. 271,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $718.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $848.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,385,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.01, for a total transaction of $641,417.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,388.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,976 shares of company stock valued at $128,903,363 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

