Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 504,300 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of AvalonBay Communities worth $195,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 202.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 295,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

In related news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $209,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock worth $2,395,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.37. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $216.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.