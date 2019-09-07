Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.71

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 10709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

