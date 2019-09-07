Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,265 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 216.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.10.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.75. 932,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

