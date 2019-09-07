Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Anthem by 176.8% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 694,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after buying an additional 443,428 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Anthem by 252.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 523,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Anthem by 1,493.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,520,000 after purchasing an additional 347,887 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 36,404.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 284,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 283,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,145,000 after purchasing an additional 273,738 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $249.38. 2,176,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,799. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

