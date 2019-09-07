Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 118.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,701,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,363,000 after buying an additional 1,309,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,206,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,331,000 after buying an additional 964,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,813,000 after purchasing an additional 899,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 715.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,788,000 after purchasing an additional 626,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 485,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.31. 1,216,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,068. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $118.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

