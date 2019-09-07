Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 10,267 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,214 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70.

