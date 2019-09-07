Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 534.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,193 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF accounts for 2.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $35,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $77.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

