Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 871,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

