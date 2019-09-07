Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,907. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.76 and a 200 day moving average of $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

