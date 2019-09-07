Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 295.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.32. 4,221,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,760,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.18.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

