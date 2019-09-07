Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 3,984 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,032.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,360,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $391,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,597 shares of company stock worth $19,452,252. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

