Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 935,666 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,666 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $70,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.08. 478,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

