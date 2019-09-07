Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,759 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 335,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 56,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 27,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,703,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $262.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

