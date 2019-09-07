Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 443.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TH Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.69. 8,195,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,092,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.15. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

