Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,224,000 after purchasing an additional 99,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,391,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,809,000 after buying an additional 77,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 926,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,103,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,624,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 214,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,060. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $114.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.