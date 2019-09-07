Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,664 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

IGSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $53.66. 667,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

