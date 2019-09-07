Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831,635 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,722 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,633 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

