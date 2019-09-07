RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $541,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $359.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

