Rifco (CVE:RFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.80. Rifco shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 9,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and a PE ratio of -42.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 26.50, a current ratio of 26.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 666.24.

Rifco Company Profile (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

