Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of RIO opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 238.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 234.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

