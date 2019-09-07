Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Rite Aid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 170,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 77.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 12.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

