Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) CFO Acquires $11,040.00 in Stock

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) CFO Jie Li bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,080.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Riverview Financial stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33. Riverview Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

