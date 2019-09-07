Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.86. 556,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,036. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

