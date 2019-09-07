Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $119,000 Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 1,258 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $77,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 3,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $185,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,758 shares of company stock worth $1,949,246. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 352,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $68.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $72.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.