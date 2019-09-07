Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $96,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,512. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

