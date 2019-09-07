Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $88,000 in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 992.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $1,372,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,095.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,101. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPZM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 490,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,918. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

