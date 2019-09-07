Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,790 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Twitter by 35.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 160,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,518.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 672,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 70.0% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 23,135.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,601,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $54,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,511 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,977,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

