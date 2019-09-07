Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,622 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after buying an additional 76,808 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amc Networks stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.72. 295,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $273,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,776.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $1,487,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,314.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

