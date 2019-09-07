Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $165.35. 1,117,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $168.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

