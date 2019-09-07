Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,351,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 181,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Rogers Communications worth $179,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. 18,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

