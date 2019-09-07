Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,475 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

WMT stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $114.73. 4,250,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,971. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

