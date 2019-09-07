Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.