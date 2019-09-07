Roundview Capital LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $123.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

